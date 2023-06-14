Ex-Sixers coach Doc Rivers says working with James Harden was 'challenging'

Doc Rivers was an NBA All-Star as a player and won an NBA championship as a coach, but his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers came to an unceremonious end last month.

After three seasons as the Sixers' head coach and three second-round playoff exits, the team parted ways with Rivers. The longtime coach has yet to land with another NBA organization.

During a recent appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Rivers reflected on his time in Philly and opened up on his experience coaching star player James Harden.

The Sixers acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022.

The 2018 NBA MVP had to adjust his style of play once he arrived in Philly. When he was with the Houston Rockets, Harden was accustomed to almost always having the ball in his hands and being the primary scorer.

In Philadelphia, Rivers seemed to want Harden to be more of a facilitator and the second scoring option. Harden playing in that role helped him coexist with superstar Joel Emiid.

However, it was a process getting Harden to become comfortable with his new role. Sometimes, frustrations would appear to spill over during games and in the locker room. Rivers described his time coaching Harden as "challenging."

"It was challenging, more because we were fighting two things," Rivers said when asked what it was like to coach Harden.

"James is so good at playing one way, and the way I believe you have to play to win in some ways is different because it's a lot of giving up the ball, moving the ball, coming back to the ball."

Rivers also hinted his experience coaching Harden could have been different if their paths had crossed earlier in their respective careers.

"I would have loved to have had him younger when that was easier for him because giving up the ball and getting back the ball is hard. It's physical and it's exhausting," Rivers added. "It would have been interesting if I would have had him younger and he could have done that more, coming off of dribble handoffs coming down the hill."

Rivers also shared his thoughts on the Sixers' disappointing loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Despite holding a 3-2 series lead at that point, Philadelphia lost in seven games.

"Basketball-wise, we got to get the ball to Joel more," Rivers said about Game 6.

"And trust me, we came out and [had] plays where it should have gone there, and it just didn't arrive there, and those are big plays. Now, listen, Joel was not having a great game, but neither was [Jayson] Tatum, and my belief is so what? You still go through your guy, and you keep letting him save the day for you. I thought we went away from that."