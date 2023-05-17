Sixers' James Harden intends to decline player option, seek long-term deal as free agent: report

Ten-time NBA All-Star James Harden could again be on the move.

Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to secure a long-term deal as an unrestricted free agent, according to Bleacher Report.

Harden will be seeking a four-year deal after taking a pay cut last season for Philadelphia to build the surrounding roster, per the report.

While Harden’s former team, the Houston Rockets , has been rumored to be a team of interest, Harden will "only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself."

The Rockets were tied for the worst record in the Western Conference last season, finishing the year 22-60.

The Sixers are coming off a third consecutive loss in the second round of the NBA Playoffs , losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 and failing to reach the conference finals for the 22nd consecutive year.

While Harden had two marvelous games in the series, he struggled in games six and seven, shooting 7-27 combined as the Sixers blew a 3-2 series lead.

Philadelphia made a big move Tuesday, firing head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons.

"Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer and someone I respect immensely," 76ers president of operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. "We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship."

Rivers thanked the City of Philadelphia and the organization in a social media post after the news broke.

"I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia — what a great city ," Rivers said. "I want to start by thanking my staff, the players and the ownership group for their support. We got a lot done in a short amount of time. I’d also like to thank the 76ers fans.

"Whew … you guys are tough, and I think you’ve learned I’m tough too. I absolutely love your commitment to the city and its teams – never lose that. I wanted, just as badly as you, to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city."