Joel Embiid 'shocked' 76ers fired head coach Doc Rivers, team president admits

The 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid was reportedly "shocked" to see the Philadelphia 76ers fire his head coach, Doc Rivers, on Tuesday.

The first notion of his surprise came before the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, as Stephen A. Smith had sources within the organization tell him that Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer in the regular season, was not too pleased with the decision.

"I am here to tell you right now, Joel Embiid wasn’t happy that Doc Rivers got fired," Smith said. "Not from everything that I’m hearing, and I worked in Philadelphia for 17 years, and I still know a lot of people within the Philadelphia 76ers organization. I ain’t guessing. I’m telling you."

Reporters confronted 76ers team president Daryl Morey about Smith’s reporting on Wednesday during a press conference, and he confirmed Embiid’s thoughts on the matter.

"They had a strong relationship. I have to make tough calls all the time with trades Joel was disappointed in…I think it’s natural to be very close with the people in the locker room. He was very close with the people in the locker room. He was very close with coach Rivers and was shocked with the change. It’s my job to help convince him that the new coach is someone he’ll have a great relationship with," Morey explained.

Rivers’ firing comes after three straight seasons of losing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, this time coming at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The Sixers had a 3-2 lead in the series after their Game 5 victory, but they let Game 6 get away from them late and were blown out on the road in Game 7 to fall out of the playoffs.

The 76ers were hoping this was the year they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1984-85 season. Instead, it was the fifth time in the last six years they couldn’t make it past the second round.

Now, Morey and the front office feel another head coach needs to come in to change things around.

"I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia — what a great city," he said in a statement on Instagram. "I want to start by thanking my staff, the players, and the ownership group for their support. We got a lot done in a short amount of time. I’d also like to thank the 76ers fans. Whew…you guys are tough and I think you’ve learned I’m tough too. I absolutely love your commitment to the city and its teams — never lose that. I wanted, just as badly as you, to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city."

Rivers was 154-82 in his three seasons with the 76ers to bring his grand total record over his years of head coaching to 1,097-763, which includes the Orlando Magic, Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers.

With Rivers out, there are many questions about what the 76ers do this offseason other than finding his replacement.

James Harden is set to be a free agent, as he announced he will exercise his player option to do so. Harden has been linked to returning to the Houston Rockets, where his stardom blossomed prior to his trade to the Brooklyn Nets, which eventually brought him to Philly.

And though Embiid is under contract, a disgruntled star is never something an organization wants, let alone one that was just named MVP. Embiid wants to win a championship, and we’ve seen numerous times how much power stars can have in requesting trades.

But there are many enticing head coaching options on the market this offseason, as Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse and Monty Williams — all successful coaches — are free agents after being let go by their respective teams. Mark Jackson and Mike D’Antoni have also been mentioned as head coaching veterans that could get back into the game next season.