Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III eyes Olympic gold in flag football

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Robert Griffin III wore a few different jerseys during his NFL career as he’s spent time with the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in eight seasons.

Griffin is hoping to don three more colors by the time the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roll around – red, white and blue.

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The one-time Pro Bowler received an invitation last month to Team USA flag football training games as the squad prepares for the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) world championships later this year. The first round of training camp will be held April 16-19 and the second round will be held May 21-24.

"That is the goal, and we’ve already taken the first step in that process," Griffin told TMZ Sports of making the Olympic team. "It’s 2026. What we’re all fighting for is to be a part of the 12 that goes to Germany and plays in the IFAF 2026 World Championships. Team USA, since (Darrell Doucette III) has joined the team, has not lost a game. I think they’re the five-time reigning IFAF world champions. They are doing this at a high level and all I’m trying to do is add to that greatness.

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"But in 2028, I’ve already put that and said that is the goal. I want to go for gold with Team USA and I’m just going through every single step to make that happen and respecting these guys and respecting the flag football community along the way."

Following the final training camp, a selection committee will trim the list of possible players from 24 to 18 for a third camp in June. The committee will then take the best 12 players for the world championships, taking place Aug. 13-16.

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Darell Doucette III has already proven to be one of the best flag football players in the world, as he led Team USA to victories in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic against NFL players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.