Tom Brady gives praise to Logan Paul after flag football game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Logan Paul left a lasting impression on NFL legend Tom Brady during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said after the game.

Brady and Paul had a few flare-ups on the field, but kept things professional. The two had a heated feud over the last month leading up to the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’ll say this, he impressed me out there," Brady told Fox News Digital in the postgame press conference. Some of the coaches that were coaching him said how serious he was taking it and how he just wanted to learn and be a sponge to go out there and do a great job.

"To watch what he and his brother have done … you know, there’s a lot of tit-for-tat stuff but I do have respect for people that are really driven to succeed. I’m a firm believer in you don’t wait for things to happen, you make it happen. And if you want positive things to happen in your life, you go for it and you’re fearless and you don’t settle for a backup plan. He really displayed that today."

SUPER BOWL CHAMP, 66, LOOKING TO MAKE US FLAG FOOTBALL TEAM

Brady showed that he hadn’t really lost a step on the football field but it was Team USA that outpaced everyone. The national team crushed Brady’s team, 43-16, after defeating Joe Burrow’s squad, 39-16.

Some NFL players have made clear their intentions of trying out for the U.S. Olympic team as the sport will debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, national team stars Darrell Doucette III and Nico Casares have made clear they aren’t going to just relinquish their spots easily.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.