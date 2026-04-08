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New York Giants

Giants coach shares wisdom for Jaxson Dart after working with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City

Dart appeared in 14 games for the Giants in 2025 with 15 touchdown passes and nine rushing touchdowns as a rookie

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart will be entering his first full season as the team’s starter with a completely different coaching staff guiding his decision-making.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh revitalized the coaching staff heading into the 2026 season, including bringing in Matt Nagy as the team’s offensive coordinator. Nagy, who was the head coach of the Chicago Bears at one point, served as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing a pass during a game.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass in the fourth quarter as the Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 in East Rutherford on Jan. 4, 2026. (Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Nagy worked directly with Patrick Mahomes as the team won the Super Bowl in 2023 and nearly completed a three-peat during the 2024 season. He spoke to reporters on Tuesday and expounded on advice he had for Dart as the former Ole Miss standout goes into his second NFL season.

"The thing I would say with that conversation that I've had with Jaxson is just what you said. I think it's a great point. He's Jaxson Dart. He's not Patrick Mahomes," Nagy said when asked about imparting some lessons about working with the Chiefs’ quarterback. "I was able to be fortunate enough to be around Patrick for many years, and I saw Patrick as a rookie, and I got to see him when I came back from Chicago four years in. I got to see four more years of him as a vet.

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Jaxson Dart and Patrick Mahomes

New York Giants quarterback in a split photo with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (IMAGN)

"But we can use that for more, like, routines and maybe how we did things, but the one thing that I know – first of all, I know how much respect that Jaxson has for Patrick. We've talked a little bit about the process and what he's been through, but we've also made it clear, you have to be Jaxson Dart. He's going to do that.

"It’s our job to surround him and insulate him, give him direction, but he has to be able to tell us, how he likes it, why he likes it, and so forth. We're going to be really intentional on how we do that. You look at Brian Callahan. He's been around a lot of great quarterbacks too, and he's in a room with them now. He's seen Peyton Manning to Matthew Stafford to Joe Burrow. That's valuable. That's really valuable."

Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Jaxson Dart standing at State Farm Stadium.

Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Jaxson Dart attends the 2026 Fiesta Bowl semifinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8, 2026. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

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Dart appeared in 14 games for the Giants in 2025 and showed some real promise at times. He had 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes to go along with 487 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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