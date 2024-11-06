Ex-NFL star Le'Veon Bell gloats about Trump victory after dealing with vitriol for supporting him

Donald Trump’s supporters were ecstatic that the 45th president of the United States was re-elected to become the 47th president, but no one appeared to be happier than former NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back posted a video Wednesday night on X after Fox News projected Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

"All I’m gonna say is I tried to tell y’all," Bell said. "Make America great again, make America great again. Now you can go get a hat. Ain’t no point of me moving, huh? Y’all thought I wa about to go somewhere? Joke’s on you! Joke’s on you! I ain’t going nowhere. I’m here to make America great, man. Donald Trump for president, 47th president.

"Y’all thought I was crazy. Y’all thought I was the one trippin,’" he added, mocking people who called him a c--- and said he had "CTE" for choosing to support Trump. "… Trump the 47th president, like I tried to tell y’all."

Bell threw his support behind the former president in the days before the election, and spoke at a Trump rally with his former teammate Antonio Brown.

Afterward, Bell recalled the experience of him getting called up on stage.

"I had fought, I had played in big football games – playoff, regular season, Super Bowls – I’ve never had a feeling I had two days ago at that rally when I was behind that mic in front of America. Maybe more than just America, bro. I was in front of millions of people, bro," Bell said in October.

"Let me tell you how real Trump is. One, I didn’t know I was going to be called up on the stage.… When Trump went up there and talked bro, I had no idea, zero clue, he was going to call me on stage. Not only did he call me on stage, shook my hand, talked to me a little bit, but I was thinking that was going to be it. I’m cool with that! Got my little photo-op… I’m cool. Bro, he like literally looked me right in my face and just backed up (and said), ‘You got anything to say? Say it.’ Basically said, the mic yours. I got so nervous bro! I got shook."

Bell appeared to be impressed with his interaction with Trump and how he was able to speak at the rally along with Brown.

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love. I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything… That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one."