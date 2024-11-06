Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Ex-NFL star Le'Veon Bell gloats about Trump victory after dealing with vitriol for supporting him

Bell spoke at a Trump rally in October

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Trump brings red wave back to Pennsylvania Video

Trump brings red wave back to Pennsylvania

Fox News' Bryan Llenas provides details on President-elect Trump's win in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump’s supporters were ecstatic that the 45th president of the United States was re-elected to become the 47th president, but no one appeared to be happier than former NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back posted a video Wednesday night on X after Fox News projected Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Le'Veon Bell vs Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Oct. 12, 2014. (Andrew Weber-USA Today Sports)

"All I’m gonna say is I tried to tell y’all," Bell said. "Make America great again, make America great again. Now you can go get a hat. Ain’t no point of me moving, huh? Y’all thought I wa about to go somewhere? Joke’s on you! Joke’s on you! I ain’t going nowhere. I’m here to make America great, man. Donald Trump for president, 47th president.

"Y’all thought I was crazy. Y’all thought I was the one trippin,’" he added, mocking people who called him a c--- and said he had "CTE" for choosing to support Trump. "… Trump the 47th president, like I tried to tell y’all."

Bell threw his support behind the former president in the days before the election, and spoke at a Trump rally with his former teammate Antonio Brown.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP TONY DUNGY CHEERS FLORIDA ABORTION AMENDMENT'S FAILURE

Le'Veon Bell carries the ball

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Dec. 8, 2013. (Charles LeClaire-USA Today Sports)

Afterward, Bell recalled the experience of him getting called up on stage.

"I had fought, I had played in big football games – playoff, regular season, Super Bowls – I’ve never had a feeling I had two days ago at that rally when I was behind that mic in front of America. Maybe more than just America, bro. I was in front of millions of people, bro," Bell said in October.

"Let me tell you how real Trump is. One, I didn’t know I was going to be called up on the stage.… When Trump went up there and talked bro, I had no idea, zero clue, he was going to call me on stage. Not only did he call me on stage, shook my hand, talked to me a little bit, but I was thinking that was going to be it. I’m cool with that! Got my little photo-op… I’m cool. Bro, he like literally looked me right in my face and just backed up (and said), ‘You got anything to say? Say it.’ Basically said, the mic yours. I got so nervous bro! I got shook."

Bell appeared to be impressed with his interaction with Trump and how he was able to speak at the rally along with Brown.

Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown and Trump

Former President Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro. He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love. I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything… That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.