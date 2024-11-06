Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Super Bowl champ Tony Dungy cheers Florida abortion amendment's failure

Dungy was against Amendment 4 in Florida

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
MSNBC host: Governor DeSantis’ opposition to abortion amendment is ‘openly fascist’ Video

MSNBC host: Governor DeSantis’ opposition to abortion amendment is ‘openly fascist’

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the power of the government to ensure the amendment failed.

Super Bowl champion head coach Tony Dungy took a victory lap on Tuesday night after a Florida abortion amendment failed to get enough support to pass.

The measure needed a 60% supermajority to pass, the highest threshold in the country. It failed after 43% voted "No" and 57% voted "Yes."

Tony Duny at Chargers game

NBC Sports broadcaster Tony Dungy looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 23, 2023. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Dungy, who was against the amendment, cheered its failure. The former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach also praised voters for not passing Amendment 3, which would have legalized marijuana.

"The polls are closed in Florida and Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 both failed to pass," he wrote on X.

"Thank you to all the Florida residents who helped to protect the lives of the unborn. And we want people to realize that those expectant mothers who need help will still be able to get it. Pregnant women with health risks can get treatment. The exceptions for rape and incest are still in place. But this is a victory for babies."

Tony Dungy at Bills game

NBC Sports commentator and former NFL head coach Tony Dungy on the air before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Florida's abortion ban was a contentious topic in the once-swing-state, with proponents of the amendment arguing that the Sunshine State's current six-week abortion ban is too restrictive after it was implemented in May.

The amendment's language stated, "No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

Florida is one of the nine states with a measure on the Nov. 5 ballot to protect access to abortion. While Florida needed at least 60% endorsement of the initiative, all other states need a simple majority to pass.

Ron DeSantis waves from the stage on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves from the stage on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

The majority of these ballot measures seek to amend efforts passed in Republican-led states, whose leaders moved to restrict abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court's June 2022 decision on Roe.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.