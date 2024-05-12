Ex-NFL Pro Bowler TJ Ward calls airports 'scam,' says TSA searches him due to his 'man parts'

Super Bowl champion T.J. Ward has a message for all his X followers after a rather unpleasant trip through an airport.

"The airport is a scam. TSA is a scam," Ward, the ex-NFL safety who spent eight seasons in the league, posted on X this past Friday. "All these rules for nothing."

There are no doubt many people who have nightmare stories of their time at an airport, but why exactly was the three-time Pro Bowler upset?

Ward wrote that he feels like he’s sexually assaulted every time he flies.

"I have a weapon in my draws (sic) every time I fly, if you ask that stupid machine," Ward posted. "No those are just my man parts. Now I gotta get SA’d [sexually assaulted].

"Sick of it! Domestic terror and we worried about my b--- sack."

Now, the TSA has to do its job to ensure all passengers are safe on their flights, but Ward says he’s going through further searches after stepping through the initial machines to check for any prohibited materials on his person.

Ward brought up another qualm he has with airport rules, though this one is a lot less serious compared to his other complaint.

"Oh and don’t forget. You can bring your babies water through. But the one your (sic) drinking can’t come through. WTF?!" Ward posted.

Ward was a second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Oregon in 2010. He spent his first four seasons with the Browns, earning second-team All-Pro honors in his final season on his rookie contract in 2013.

He then joined the Denver Broncos in 2014 and continued his Pro Bowl play. In 2015, Ward’s third straight Pro Bowl season, he helped one of the best defenses in the league that year reach and win Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers.

Ward spent his final year in the NFL in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his eight seasons, Ward racked up eight interceptions, one returned for a pick-six, 607 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks and 44 passes defended over 107 regular season games.

