Tom Brady

Comedian Andrew Schulz believes Tom Brady's anger toward Jeff Ross for Robert Kraft joke was '100% real'

Schulz added that he had a joke set up for Kraft, but he was told to take it out

Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 9

Netflix’s "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" saw comedians and sports figures ripping into every aspect of Brady’s life. 

However, when "roast master" Jeff Ross made a joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady immediately got off his seat and was heard saying, "Don’t say that s--- again," to him at the podium. 

Well, comedian Andrew Schulz, who was one of the roasters on the dais during the live event Sunday night, revealed that Brady didn’t want any jokes being said about Kraft, who was in attendance. 

Andrew Schulz laughs at podium

Andrew Schulz speaks at the podium during "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I think that was 100% real," Schulz said of Brady’s reaction to the joke by Ross, who painted a scenario with the legendary NFL quarterback asking his former owner for a massage. "I’ll tell y’all something: the reason I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft. I had a Bob Kraft tag [after] that joke about Randy Moss."

Schulz felt that once Ross made the joke, Brady might want to shut the roast down. 

"This is the first comic that goes on a live roast and it’s your night," Schulz said of Brady. "He was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha a-- move right there."

Brady didn’t mind the jokes about his failed marriage with Gisele Bündchen, DeflateGate or his relationship with Bill Belichick, who made a surprise appearance. But he didn’t want anything said about Kraft, and he made that quite apparent. 

Comedians pose with Rob Gronkowski after Tom Brady roast

Bert Kreischer, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Segura, Shane Gillis and Andrew Schulz attend the Tom Brady roast after party at The Kia Forum on May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ross made an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" the day after the roast, and he said "no way" when asked if Brady was actually mad at him for making the Kraft joke. 

"We’re having fun," he said. "That’s like his dad, you know? Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love to Robert Kraft."

Ross said he and Kraft had a great conversation after the roast, where the billionaire owner also had his own spot. Kraft cracked a couple jokes and infamously ended his segment by asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to give him his Super Bowl ring back. 

Andrew Schulz on red carpet

Andrew Schulz at The Kia Forum on May 5, 2024, in Inglewood, California.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Other stories, including Kim Kardashian getting a resounding boo from the crowd when she walked up, have come from the roast. But there seems to be some realness to Brady’s anger in the moment Ross made his Kraft joke.   

