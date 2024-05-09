Comedian Andrew Schulz believes Tom Brady's anger toward Jeff Ross for Robert Kraft joke was '100% real'

Netflix’s "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" saw comedians and sports figures ripping into every aspect of Brady’s life.

However, when "roast master" Jeff Ross made a joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady immediately got off his seat and was heard saying, "Don’t say that s--- again," to him at the podium.

Well, comedian Andrew Schulz, who was one of the roasters on the dais during the live event Sunday night, revealed that Brady didn’t want any jokes being said about Kraft, who was in attendance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think that was 100% real," Schulz said of Brady’s reaction to the joke by Ross, who painted a scenario with the legendary NFL quarterback asking his former owner for a massage. "I’ll tell y’all something: the reason I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft. I had a Bob Kraft tag [after] that joke about Randy Moss."

Schulz felt that once Ross made the joke, Brady might want to shut the roast down.

"This is the first comic that goes on a live roast and it’s your night," Schulz said of Brady. "He was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha a-- move right there."

Brady didn’t mind the jokes about his failed marriage with Gisele Bündchen, DeflateGate or his relationship with Bill Belichick, who made a surprise appearance. But he didn’t want anything said about Kraft, and he made that quite apparent.

Ross made an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show" the day after the roast, and he said "no way" when asked if Brady was actually mad at him for making the Kraft joke.

"We’re having fun," he said. "That’s like his dad, you know? Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love to Robert Kraft."

Ross said he and Kraft had a great conversation after the roast, where the billionaire owner also had his own spot. Kraft cracked a couple jokes and infamously ended his segment by asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to give him his Super Bowl ring back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other stories, including Kim Kardashian getting a resounding boo from the crowd when she walked up, have come from the roast. But there seems to be some realness to Brady’s anger in the moment Ross made his Kraft joke.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.