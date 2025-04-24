Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Ex-NFL player calls for male athletes to support females amid fight against trans inclusion in women's sports

Several blue states have bucked Trump's order to keep biological males out of women's sports

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Former NFL pro Frank Murphy backs Trump's fight for women's sports: It's time for men to stand up Video

Former NFL pro Frank Murphy backs Trump's fight for women's sports: It's time for men to stand up

Former NFL player Frank Murphy discusses the 2025 NFL Draft and states fighting President Donald Trump's executive order keeping biological men out of women's sports. 

Former NFL wide receiver Frank Murphy called on male athletes to stand up for their female colleagues and help promote fairness in women’s and girls’ sports.

Murphy, who serves as the chairman of Athletes for America at the America First Policy Institute, appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday and talked about blue states thumbing their nose at President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.

Donald Trump signs the executive order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump administration has been in bitter fights with several states, including Maine, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Minnesota and California, over the issue. Murphy suggested the Democrats needed a "distraction" because of how badly they’ve been losing at everything else in politics, but lamented it came at the expense of women.

"It’s hurting women’s opportunity, it’s hurting women’s privilege, it’s hurting them in every phase of sports because now you’re taking away from the very thing they work so hard for just because you’re not satisfied with who you are," he said. "I couldn’t imagine walking into a locker room and telling my teammates, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go over here and try this other sport, and it’s called women’s sports, and go over there and play.’ 

"Man, that’s a disrespect to our women and it’s time for sports men, men that play sports – at the NFL level, at the NBA level, rasslin’, whatever it is – it’s time for men to stand up for the women in sports."

NFL great Donald Driver on transgender athletes in girls' sports Video

Murphy agreed with Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver after the wide receiver told Fox News Digital earlier in the week that "God made you how He made you" and if you’re a man, you play against males and, if you’re a female, you compete against females.

"Pay attention. God fearfully, wonderfully made you," Murphy added on "Fox & Friends First." "That means he made you wonderfully. That means he made you even with a bit of fear to make sure that you’re perfect in his eyes. 

"And so you’re looking at God saying, ‘No, I’m not perfect so I’m gonna change some things.’ That’s not the way to go. If he made you a man, you ought to be excited and happy to be a man"

Murphy was a sixth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 2000 out of Kansas State. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

Trans flag beside the Supreme Court

A trans flag and the Supreme Court building (Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

He was out of the NFL after being released by the Miami Dolphins in 2006.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.