Ex-NFL player calls for male athletes to support females amid fight against trans inclusion in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL wide receiver Frank Murphy called on male athletes to stand up for their female colleagues and help promote fairness in women’s and girls’ sports.

Murphy, who serves as the chairman of Athletes for America at the America First Policy Institute, appeared on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday and talked about blue states thumbing their nose at President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Trump administration has been in bitter fights with several states, including Maine, New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Minnesota and California, over the issue. Murphy suggested the Democrats needed a "distraction" because of how badly they’ve been losing at everything else in politics, but lamented it came at the expense of women.

"It’s hurting women’s opportunity, it’s hurting women’s privilege, it’s hurting them in every phase of sports because now you’re taking away from the very thing they work so hard for just because you’re not satisfied with who you are," he said. "I couldn’t imagine walking into a locker room and telling my teammates, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go over here and try this other sport, and it’s called women’s sports, and go over there and play.’

"Man, that’s a disrespect to our women and it’s time for sports men, men that play sports – at the NFL level, at the NBA level, rasslin’, whatever it is – it’s time for men to stand up for the women in sports."

GET FULL 2025 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE WITH REAL-TIME PICKS, EXPERT ANALYSIS AND CAN'T-MISS MOMENTS

Murphy agreed with Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver after the wide receiver told Fox News Digital earlier in the week that "God made you how He made you" and if you’re a man, you play against males and, if you’re a female, you compete against females.

"Pay attention. God fearfully, wonderfully made you," Murphy added on "Fox & Friends First." "That means he made you wonderfully. That means he made you even with a bit of fear to make sure that you’re perfect in his eyes.

"And so you’re looking at God saying, ‘No, I’m not perfect so I’m gonna change some things.’ That’s not the way to go. If he made you a man, you ought to be excited and happy to be a man"

Murphy was a sixth-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 2000 out of Kansas State. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was out of the NFL after being released by the Miami Dolphins in 2006.