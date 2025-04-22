Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl champ Donald Driver shares his stance on trans athletes in girls', women's sports

Issue of biological males in women's sports has been talking point for months

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Green Bay Packers star Donald Driver offered his stance on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

Driver talked to Fox News Digital about coaching his own children in sports and shared his thoughts about transgender athletes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Driver at Super Bowl XLV

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think, you know, God made you how he made you," Driver said. "And I think, at the end of the day, if he made you a male, then you compete in male sports. He made you a female, you compete in female sports. I think, at the end of the day, you can’t compete at that level.

"Girls are sometimes faster than guys, guys are sometimes faster than girls. Sometimes guys are stronger, sometimes girls are not. So, I think, at the end of the day, that’s how God made you, so you have to compete in the sport that God made you in. So that’s where I see fit in that, knowing that I have girls and boys. You have to be very open-minded to the situation, but you also have to understand that you have to be very transparent in the conversation. For me, I think if God made you a certain way, then that’s the sport you compete in."

The issue of transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports was a main talking point of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in 2024. He took a clear stance on keeping biological males from girls’ and women’s sports.

Donald Driver holds the Super Bowl trophy

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver walks off the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 6, 2011. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

EX-ESPN STAR SHARES STANCE ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN GIRLS' AND WOMEN'S SPORTS

Trump recently signed an executive order to prohibit transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, which sparked legal battles between his administration and several states.

A New York Times/Ipsos Survey released in January showed that the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports.

Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Donald Driver at training camp

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women. Among 1,022 Republicans, that number was 94%.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.