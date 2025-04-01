Ex-NFL kicker 'seriously considering' Congress run: report

A former NFL player may just have plans for his next career move: Congress.

According to local reports, former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely, currently a CBS analyst, is "seriously considering" making a run at a seat in Congress in the state.

Feely is "laying the groundwork" to begin a run for the state's 5th Congressional District, according to the Arizona Republic. Current Rep. Andy Biggs is running for governor next year, and his seat will be vacated.

The outlet noted that Feely has played golf with President Donald Trump both in Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago, while also becoming friendly with Republican leaders in the state.

Roughly 45% of the active voters in the district are Republican - 20% are Democrats.

Feely would hardly be the first former athlete to try his hand in Congress. Tommy Tuberville and Herschel Walker have both done the same.

Since the seat was formed in 1983, it has been red for all but just six years.

Feely was undrafted out of Michigan in 1999. He was a part of the national champion team in 1997 and first joined the Arena Football League before making his NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons in 2001.

He played there for four seasons before heading to the New York Giants for two, then had a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2007, just missing the Giants' Super Bowl XLII victory.

Feely then suited up for the Jets in 2008 and 2009 before spending his next four seasons with the Cardinals. He hung up the cleats after the 2014 season, which he spent with the Chicago Bears.

