Tim Tebow, wife pay visit to Trump, fellow Florida alum Marco Rubio in Oval Office

It's a busy week for the University of Florida with its men's basketball team gearing up for the Final Four in San Antonio.

And a couple of its most famous alumni paid a visit to President Donald Trump this week.

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, posed for a photo with Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, who also attended the University of Florida, in the Oval Office.

The Tebows and Rubio delivered the infamous "Gator Chomp" behind Trump.

Tebow made a trip to D.C. last year to combat child exploitation.

Tebow showed support for the Renewed Hope Act, which "would enhance the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities to better identify, rescue and protect victims of online child sexual exploitation and bring child exploiters to justice," according to lawmakers.

Tebow, through his foundation, has worked with Homeland Security Investigations with a mission to identify and rescue victims of child sexual abuse.

Tebow joined senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and representatives Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to announce the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 last year.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and his wife are expecting a baby girl later this year.

