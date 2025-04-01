Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida Gators

Tim Tebow, wife pay visit to Trump, fellow Florida alum Marco Rubio in Oval Office

Tebow was on Capitol Hill last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It's a busy week for the University of Florida with its men's basketball team gearing up for the Final Four in San Antonio.

And a couple of its most famous alumni paid a visit to President Donald Trump this week.

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, posed for a photo with Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, who also attended the University of Florida, in the Oval Office.

Tim Tebow calls a game

"SEC Nation" announcer Tim Tebow stands on the field before a game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field Sept. 23, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The Tebows and Rubio delivered the infamous "Gator Chomp" behind Trump.

Tebow made a trip to D.C. last year to combat child exploitation.

Tebow showed support for the Renewed Hope Act, which "would enhance the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities to better identify, rescue and protect victims of online child sexual exploitation and bring child exploiters to justice," according to lawmakers.

Tim Tebow gator chomp

Former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow reacts while being inducted as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tebow, through his foundation, has worked with Homeland Security Investigations with a mission to identify and rescue victims of child sexual abuse. 

Tebow joined senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and representatives Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to announce the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 last year.

Tim Tebow in DC

Tim Tebow testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill March, 6 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and his wife are expecting a baby girl later this year.

Fox News' Madelin Coggins contributed to this report.

