Ex-NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dead at 35 as family shares emotional social media tribute

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Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

Greg Mauro, Josh’s father, announced his son’s death in a Facebook post, saying he passed on April 23.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made news – live in the presence of the Lord – we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Greg wrote in the post.

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"On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this Earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

No cause of death was shared.

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This is a developing story. More to come.