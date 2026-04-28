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Ex-NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dead at 35 as family shares emotional social media tribute

Josh Mauro's father said his son 'breathed his last breath on this Earth' on April 23, while no cause of death was shared

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 35 years old.

Greg Mauro, Josh’s father, announced his son’s death in a Facebook post, saying he passed on April 23.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made news – live in the presence of the Lord – we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Greg wrote in the post.

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Josh Mauro wearing Oakland Raiders uniform on football field at Lucas Oil Stadium

Josh Mauro of the Oakland Raiders is on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 2019. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this Earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express."

No cause of death was shared.

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This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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