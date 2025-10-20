Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ex-NFL star Doug Martin was dealing with 'mental health challenges' before death, rep says

Martin died in police custody in California

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The agent of former NFL star Doug Martin provided clarity on the circumstances around his death on Monday as he released a statement on behalf of the late player’s family.

Athletes First CEO Brian Murphy said the retired running back was dealing with mental health issues in the days before authorities in California were requested to be involved by Martin’s family. Martin died on Saturday after an incident while in police custody.

Doug Martin looks on during warm-ups

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) stretches before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

"Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life," the statement read. "Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.

"Following recent media reports about Doug’s untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway."

Oakland police also released more information about Martin’s death.

Doug Martin runs the ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," police said in a news release. "While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

"Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died."

Police said they have been in contact with Martin’s family since the incident on Saturday and the situation remained under investigation.

Martin’s death was announced on Sunday. He was 36.

Doug Martin on the sideline vs the Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome on Dec. 17, 2017.  (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders during his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

