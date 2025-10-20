Ex-NFL star Doug Martin was dealing with 'mental health challenges' before death, rep says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The agent of former NFL star Doug Martin provided clarity on the circumstances around his death on Monday as he released a statement on behalf of the late player’s family.

Athletes First CEO Brian Murphy said the retired running back was dealing with mental health issues in the days before authorities in California were requested to be involved by Martin’s family. Martin died on Saturday after an incident while in police custody.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life," the statement read. "Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.

"Following recent media reports about Doug’s untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug’s parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor’s residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is underway."

Oakland police also released more information about Martin’s death.

LIONS PUT NFL ON NOTICE WITH STATEMENT WIN OVER BUCS

"Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland," police said in a news release. "While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

"Paramedics responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported Martin to a local hospital, where he later died."

Police said they have been in contact with Martin’s family since the incident on Saturday and the situation remained under investigation.

Martin’s death was announced on Sunday. He was 36.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders during his career.