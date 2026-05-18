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Sam Houston State Bearkats

College football player William Davis dead at 22

Davis started his career at Virginia Union with five interceptions before stops at West Virginia and Sam Houston State

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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William Davis, a football player for the Sam Houston State Bearkats who transferred to the school after playing one year with the West Virginia Mountaineers, has died. He was 22.

Sam Houston State head coach Phil Longo released a statement confirming the defensive back’s death on Sunday.

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William Davis in pads

William Davis participating in spring workouts at Sam Houston State. (Sam Houston State University)

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis," Longo said in a statement. "Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

"Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids and I are praying for Will's family during this difficult time."

Davis started his collegiate career at Virginia Union. He played 19 games with the school and recorded five interceptions and one touchdown. He transferred to West Virginia after the 2024 season and played one game for the Mountaineers.

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He was set to compete for a roster spot at Sam Houston State. He graduated from West Virginia in 2025 with a masters of science in sports management. He expressed excitement about continuing his collegiate career with the Bearkats.

"Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus," he said, via Nilson Sports. "As a Virginia kid that had played every snap of football in my life within driving distance of home, it was important to me that I’d play somewhere where I fit seamlessly into the culture if I was going to be so distant geographically.

William Davis in a portrait

Former Western Virginia Mountaineers defensive back William Davis died in May 2026. (West Virginia University)

"The ability to play for Coach Dovonte Edwards, someone with experience playing in the NFL that can show me the blueprint of what it looks like to become the type of player who can achieve success at the highest level, was a motivating factor for me as well."

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Davis’ cause of death was not announced.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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