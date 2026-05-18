Caitlin Clark shares blunt self-assessment of performance in efficient Fever win over Storm

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Caitlin Clark had an efficient Sunday night as the Indiana Fever picked up a victory over the Seattle Storm.

Clark scored 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting, making all nine of her free-throw attempts and nailing two 3-pointers. It was the first time since Sept. 19, 2024, in which she had 10 or fewer field-goal attempts – doing so against the Washington Mystics in 19 minutes of game action where she was 2-of-5 from the field.

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The WNBA star was asked about her performance against the Storm and seemingly came to the realization that she didn’t need to shoot a lot in order for the team to win. She had 10 assists for the first time since July 13, 2025, against the Dallas Wings – one game before she went down with an injury that cost her most of the 2025 season.

"No reason to press. Get my teammates involved," she said, via The Athletic. "Take what the defense gives me. I thought I did a good job of getting to the line, so there’s no need to probably shoot a bunch of shots. I mean, I only played 23 minutes but I also got to the line nine times. … I think that’s what I can do a better job of – really trying to get to the line and free points."

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Indiana won the game, 89-78.

Clark led the team in scoring but Kelsey Mitchell had 17 points in 28 minutes and Sophie Cunningham came off the bench and contributed 17 points and three rebounds. The team also played without Aliyah Boston, who was sidelined with a lower-leg injury.

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Indiana will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Portland Fire at home.