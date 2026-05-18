AEW star MVP bringing pro wrestling expertise and authenticity to BZZR

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MVP has been the voice behind All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin since all three pro wrestlers entered the company in 2024, and now he’s taken his mic skills to a new social media platform.

"Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast and show will be released on BZZR each Friday ahead of their episodes going on YouTube. BZZR is one of the newest social media platforms to hit the internet vowing to unite sports fans and cut out the noise.

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MVP told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he was hopeful that joining BZZR will allow the audience for his podcast to grow.

"It’s a mutual partnership. BZZR is a new platform where content creators can get online and share content, talk about sports – all sports, no noise. It’s a great opportunity for a lot of people," he said. "But for me, my YouTube show that’s also a podcast, we just reached out first year, the partnership with BZZR will hopefully allow both of us to grow audience. It’s a beneficial relationship for both of us. It’s professional wrestling, which I’m a bit of an expert on. It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to be the wrestling outlet on the platform."

MVP said he wanted the aesthetics of the show to be similar to his wrestling gimmick – in a speakeasy with a VIP lounge and an exclusive atmosphere.

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He and Swayze have garnered more than 10,000 subscribers since launching the channel a year ago and the audience is only growing.

"It’s kinda funny just to show my age. When I first started ‘Marking out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze,’ my idea was to create a YouTube show," he said. "I wanted to create a show and it’s visual because we shoot at a speakeasy in Houston with the bar and the aesthetic. The visual aesthetic was very important to me because the MVP brand is VIP, you know, VIP lounge, luxurious, high end.

"When I started it, I had people coming up saying, ‘Oh, congratulations on the podcast, congratulations on the podcast.’ And I said, I don’t have a podcast, I have a YouTube show. Only to learn, in this day and age, everything is a podcast. And I said, wait a minute, the whole term ‘podcast’ comes from iPod. It’s not a – OK, all right, it’s a podcast, sure. But it’s a YouTube show and it’s meant to be watched. You can listen to it. It has an audio aspect, of course. But visually, I enjoy the fact that we’re putting on a show, a weekly show."

MVP credited BZZR with having the opportunity to give content creators their ability to be their authentic selves.

"It’s a different platform in that it lets content creators … it puts them out there in a way that they can be authentic and you don’t have the same corporate overlords dictating who says what and how they can say it," he told Fox News Digital. "Various creators at various levels can join the platform and contribute and be seen and be heard.

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"I think that’s the primary difference."