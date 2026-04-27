Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL

Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman dead at 68

Coleman spent his entire NFL career with the Washington Redskins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Monte Coleman, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played 16 years in the NFL, has died, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Washington Commanders announced. He was 68.

Coleman was a standout at Central Arkansas before the Washington Redskins selected him in the 11th round of the 1979 NFL Draft.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman running with the ball at RFK Stadium

Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman runs with the ball during the 1983 NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 8, 1984. The Redskins defeated the 49ers 24-21. (Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

"Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold."

He later joined Arkansas Pine-Bluff as a linebackers and took over as head coach in 2008. He was at the school for 10 years and helped the team to a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

NFL legend Monte Coleman announces a selection during the NFL draft

NFL legend Monte Coleman announces a selection for the Washington Football Team during the second round of the NFL draft on April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (Gregory Payan/AP)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Coach Coleman represented everything we strive for at UAPB," athletic director Chris Robinson said. "Excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes. His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day."

Coleman played his entire 16-year career with Washington. He led the NFL in tackles once – in 1980 when he had 118 during the season.

In 215 games, he had 49.5 sacks, 1,002 total tackles, 17 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Monte Coleman arguing a call on the sidelines

Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coach Monte Coleman argues a call during the first half of the SWAC championship football game against Jackson State at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 8, 2012. (Dave Martin/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was on the Redskins’ Super Bowl teams in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue