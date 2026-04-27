Super Bowl champion Monte Coleman dead at 68

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Monte Coleman, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played 16 years in the NFL, has died, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Washington Commanders announced. He was 68.

Coleman was a standout at Central Arkansas before the Washington Redskins selected him in the 11th round of the 1979 NFL Draft.

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"Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold."

He later joined Arkansas Pine-Bluff as a linebackers and took over as head coach in 2008. He was at the school for 10 years and helped the team to a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012.

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"Coach Coleman represented everything we strive for at UAPB," athletic director Chris Robinson said. "Excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes. His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day."

Coleman played his entire 16-year career with Washington. He led the NFL in tackles once – in 1980 when he had 118 during the season.

In 215 games, he had 49.5 sacks, 1,002 total tackles, 17 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns.

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He was on the Redskins’ Super Bowl teams in 1982, 1987 and 1991.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.