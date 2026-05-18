Croatia Announces World Cup Roster, Luka Modrić Earns Spot In Fifth Tournament

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Luka Modrić was included Monday in Croatia's squad and is set to play in his fifth World Cup.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić named a 26-man roster also featuring Ivan Perišić, who has scored in the past three tournaments.

Modrić broke his cheekbone last month but the Croatia captain is expected to be fit when Croatia kicks off its World Cup campaign against England on June 17. It also plays Panama and Ghana in Group L.

The 40-year-old Modrić won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 — ending the long reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He made his international debut in 2006 and is the most capped Croatian player with 196 international appearances. He could hit the 200-cap milestone at the World Cup.

Dalić's squad does not lack experience. It also includes goalkeeper Dominik Livaković, defender Josko Gvardiol, midfielders Mateo Kovacić and Mario Pasalić, as well as Andrej Kamarić.

Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final, losing to France, and finished third at the 2022 tournament.

In addition to the 26-player squad, Dalić also named seven stand-by players.

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Croatia:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski, Ivor Pandur.

Defenders : Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic, Luka Vuskovic.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristjian Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro, Toni Fruk.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Petar Musa, Igor Matanovic.

Stand-by players: Lovro Majer, Franjo Ivanovic, Dion Drena Beljo, Ivan Smolcic, Karlo Letica, Adrian Segecic, Luka Stojkovic.

Reporting by The Associated Press.