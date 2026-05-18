Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke's fiancée shares heartbreaking tribute to player after his death

Amber Lorraine said the day Clarke proposed was the 'happiest day' of her life in an emotional weekend post

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fiancée of late Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke shared a heartbreaking post about the 29-year-old over the weekend after his death.

The Grizzlies and the NBA announced Clarke’s death last week Clarke was found dead inside his home near Los Angeles on Monday with drug paraphernalia at the residence, The Associated Press reported. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke and mascot Grizz talk on bench at FedExForum

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke and the team mascot talk on the bench during open practice at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct. 4, 2025. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Amber Lorraine was mourning Clarke’s death over the weekend and shared a post on her Instagram account with pictures of the two together.

"There are no words to describe this feeling," she wrote on her now-private account, via the New York Post. "I never thought I’d have to live life without you."

She called Clarke "the most special person, with the biggest heart" and revealed the two were supposed to be married soon. She said the day he proposed to her was the "happiest day" of her life.

"This world isn’t the same without you," she continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Grizzlies released a statement on Clarke’s death last week. He spent the last seven seasons with the team.

Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies reacting during a basketball game at FedExForum

Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during a game against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 19, 2024. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the team said. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.

"We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement on Clarke’s tragic passing.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization."

Clarke got into some trouble with the law in April, as he was arrested in Arkansas on charges that included speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Clarke handling the basketball during a game at FedExForum in Memphis

Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 23, 2024. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

He was booked into Cross County Jail on charges of improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and exceeding the speed limit, and trafficking a controlled substance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He was due in court last week.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue