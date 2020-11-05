Ex-NBA coach George Karl believes efforts from Bucks players led to Wisconsin's "flip" in US election

George Karl, a head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks during the late 90s, said that the social justice efforts from Bucks’ players made a huge impact on the voting results in Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election.

“Good to see Wisconsin flip in this Election,” Karl wrote on Twitter. “I like to believe the Bucks efforts this summer in helping prioritize social justice had an impact here, especially with younger voters!”

During the NBA Playoffs in the "bubble" in Orlando, Florida at the Walt Disney Resort, the Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round playoff match against the Orlando Magic following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At the time, Bucks guard George Hill expressed his thoughts on the NBA restart during the national protests.

“Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are,” Hill said, via USA Today. “But we’re here. It is what it is. We can’t do anything from right here. But definitely, when it’s all settled, some things need to be done.”

During the NBA restart in the bubble, the league allowed its players to wear pre-approved social justice phrases on their jerseys, and they had “Black Lives Matter” painted on the basketball courts.