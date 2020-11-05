Delonte West seen back on the basketball court amid health journey

Delonte West is back on the basketball court.

Video posted to social media Thursday showed the former NBA player apparently take another step in his journey toward recovery. He was shown dribbling and shooting a basketball on an indoor court.

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner, posted a photo to Instagram of West kayaking earlier in the week. All of which is a part of the former guard’s journey.

Cuban offered to help West’s family after a picture of the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard began circulating the Internet last week, TMZ Sports reported. West appeared to be begging for money on a street in Dallas. He looked thin and in poor health.

According to the report, Cuban picked West up at a gas station in Dallas on Monday and the two went to a local hotel. West had entered a rehab facility later that night and sources close to the family told TMZ that the Cuban has even offered to help with the cost of treatment.

On the surface, everything appears to be going swimmingly.

West averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 assists per game over eight NBA seasons while playing for four franchises, ESPN reported. He last played for the Mavericks in 2011-12 and publicly discussed his bipolar disorder while still in the league.

