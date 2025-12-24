Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

Ex-NASCAR star Greg Biffle's friend receives holiday card days after tragic plane crash

Biffle and his family members were killed in a plane crash in North Carolina

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
NASCAR mourns Greg Biffle after plane crash kills 7 Video

NASCAR mourns Greg Biffle after plane crash kills 7

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports from North Carolina, after a Cessna 550 crashed near Statesville Regional Airport, killing former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, their two children and three others.

Greg Biffle and his family sent holiday cards to friends and loved ones before the fatal plane crash that occurred in North Carolina last week, leaving them among the dead.

Biffle’s longtime friend, Ron Herbert, shared the card in a post on social media on Monday. The card featured a photo of the former driver, his wife Cristina, their son Ryder and his daughter Emma.

Greg Biffle in Texas

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle before the Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 6, 2014. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

"We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer," the card read. "We hope that you have a great New Year!

"Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder."

Herbert captioned his post on Instagram, "I received this in the mail today. My words can't say enough about the family."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14, as their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. Three other people killed on board were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

TRUMP REMEMBERS EX-NASCAR GREG BIFFLE AS 'GREAT YOUNG MAN' AFTER DEADLY PLANE CRASH

Greg Biffle during a practice run

Greg Biffle (16) during practice for the Duck Commander 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 4, 2014. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

The plane was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing."

Biffle’s wife, Cristina, sent a worrying text message to her mother before the crash.

"She texted me from the plane, and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy Grossu told People last week. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

Grossu told the magazine that the crew was headed to the Bahamas for a birthday trip. The plane was set to fly to Sarasota, Florida, before heading to the island nation.

The former pro driver drew significant praise last year when he used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and internet service to those who need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in parts of North Carolina. He even located a stranded family while flying due to their use of a mirror against the sun.

Biffle had been delivering Starlink services to residents of western North Carolina and reflected on his experience helping out the stranded family whose mirror use saved them.

Greg Biffle celebrates win

Greg Biffle celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 3, 2010. (Orlin Wagner, File/AP Photo)

Biffle had 19 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, six of them coming in 2005 when he finished second in the Cup standings. He won three consecutive Ford 400s from 2004 to 2006 at Homestead. He also earned 20 wins in the Xfinity Series, winning the 2002 title, and got 17 other checkered flags in the Craftsman Truck Series, winning the championship in 2000. Biffle had originally stopped racing in 2016 but returned six years later.

