Ex-NASCAR star Greg Biffle's friend receives holiday card days after tragic plane crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Biffle and his family sent holiday cards to friends and loved ones before the fatal plane crash that occurred in North Carolina last week, leaving them among the dead.

Biffle’s longtime friend, Ron Herbert, shared the card in a post on social media on Monday. The card featured a photo of the former driver, his wife Cristina, their son Ryder and his daughter Emma.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer," the card read. "We hope that you have a great New Year!

"Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder."

Herbert captioned his post on Instagram, "I received this in the mail today. My words can't say enough about the family."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14, as their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport. Three other people killed on board were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

TRUMP REMEMBERS EX-NASCAR GREG BIFFLE AS 'GREAT YOUNG MAN' AFTER DEADLY PLANE CRASH

The plane was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport roughly 10 minutes after takeoff for an "emergency landing."

Biffle’s wife, Cristina, sent a worrying text message to her mother before the crash.

"She texted me from the plane, and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy Grossu told People last week. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

Grossu told the magazine that the crew was headed to the Bahamas for a birthday trip. The plane was set to fly to Sarasota, Florida, before heading to the island nation.

The former pro driver drew significant praise last year when he used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and internet service to those who need it in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in parts of North Carolina. He even located a stranded family while flying due to their use of a mirror against the sun.

Biffle had been delivering Starlink services to residents of western North Carolina and reflected on his experience helping out the stranded family whose mirror use saved them.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Biffle had 19 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, six of them coming in 2005 when he finished second in the Cup standings. He won three consecutive Ford 400s from 2004 to 2006 at Homestead. He also earned 20 wins in the Xfinity Series, winning the 2002 title, and got 17 other checkered flags in the Craftsman Truck Series, winning the championship in 2000. Biffle had originally stopped racing in 2016 but returned six years later.