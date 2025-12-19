Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nascar

Trump remembers ex-NASCAR Greg Biffle as 'great young man' after deadly plane crash

Biffle was among the seven killed in a plane crash in North Carolina

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says Video

Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., posted on X that former NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family were on board a plane that reportedly crashed on the way to the Bahamas on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump remembered Greg Biffle as a "great young man" on Friday as he delivered remarks in North Carolina a day after the former NASCAR star and his family members died in a plane crash.

Biffle, his wife, their son and his daughter were among the seven who were killed when their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Investigator-In-Charge Dan Baker said the plane took off at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET and began to turn back to the airport five minutes after takeoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Greg Biffle takes a photo with Trump

President Donald Trump takes a selfie with former NASCAR Cup series driver, Greg Biffle (R) and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Petty prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The plane crashed roughly 10 minutes after departure.

"I also want to express my condolences to the people of this state," Trump said. "And to the loved ones of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, who perished yesterday in a tragic plane crash with his family in Statesville.

GREG BIFFLE'S WIFE SENT WORRYING TEXT MESSAGE MOMENTS BEFORE PLANE CRASHED

Greg Biffle and Richard Petty speak with Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to former NASCAR Cup series driver, Greg Biffle (L) and NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Petty prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"I met him twice. He was just a great young man and, what a tragedy that is with his whole family. So, I just want to pay our condolences, our love. I'll tell you, North Carolina, we’ll never forget them. He and his family were incredible people."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14. Three other people killed onboard were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

The pro racecar driver won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

Greg Biffle looks on

NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle appears during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on March 20, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NASCAR called Biffle "a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many."

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue