Trump remembers ex-NASCAR Greg Biffle as 'great young man' after deadly plane crash

President Donald Trump remembered Greg Biffle as a "great young man" on Friday as he delivered remarks in North Carolina a day after the former NASCAR star and his family members died in a plane crash.

Biffle, his wife, their son and his daughter were among the seven who were killed when their plane crashed at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday morning. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Investigator-In-Charge Dan Baker said the plane took off at approximately 10:05 a.m. ET and began to turn back to the airport five minutes after takeoff.

The plane crashed roughly 10 minutes after departure.

"I also want to express my condolences to the people of this state," Trump said. "And to the loved ones of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, who perished yesterday in a tragic plane crash with his family in Statesville.

"I met him twice. He was just a great young man and, what a tragedy that is with his whole family. So, I just want to pay our condolences, our love. I'll tell you, North Carolina, we’ll never forget them. He and his family were incredible people."

Biffle, 55, was killed alongside his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder, 5, and Emma, 14. Three other people killed onboard were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

The pro racecar driver won more than 50 races across NASCAR’s three circuits, including 19 at the Cup Series level. He also won the Trucks Series championship in 2000 and the Xfinity Series title in 2002.

NASCAR called Biffle "a beloved member of the NASCAR community, a fierce competitor, and a friend to so many."

