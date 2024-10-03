NASCAR driver 'should receive Presidential Medal of Freedom' for Hurricane Helene efforts, ESPN analyst says

A NASCAR driver has been in North Carolina helping victims of Hurricane Helene.

Greg Biffle has posted numerous photos and videos of the destruction caused by the storm.

The 54-year-old has used his personal helicopter to deliver supplies and internet service to those who need it. He even located a stranded family while flying due to their use of a mirror against the sun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The efforts got the attention of ESPN analyst Marty Smith, who said Biffle should receive the highest honor for an American citizen.

"Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his ongoing and ceaseless heroic efforts in western North Carolina, using his helicopter & coordinating w/ others to save lives. Go to @gbiffle to see his amazing effort. Thank you Greg," Smith posted on X.

Biffle has been delivering Starlink services to residents of western North Carolina and reflected on his experience helping out the stranded family whose mirror use saved them.

"Only way we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there - got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2 stroke oil, and sandwiches premade from Harris Teeter before we left," Biffle posted.

CAJUN NAVY ACTIVATES IN HURRICANE HELENE AFTERMATH, SAYS DEVASTATION COMPARABLE TO KATRINA

The storm made landfall in the United States Thursday and affected the sports world. Two games between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were postponed to a doubleheader Monday that eventually decided the teams' postseason fates.

The Denver Broncos, who were staying at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia due to back-to-back games on the East Coast, practiced on indoor tennis courts.

Saturday's Appalachian State-Liberty football game was also canceled, while the East Tennessee football team slept in buses since flooding halted its travel Friday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several owners of NFL teams also donated to the cause.

FOX Corporation also launched a donation drive for the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene relief efforts and urged viewers to help people affected by the deadly storm.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.