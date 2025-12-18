Expand / Collapse search
Greg Biffle's wife sent worrying text message moments before plane crashed

Biffle, his wife, children and others died in the plane crash

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says Video

Former NASCAR star, family killed in plane crash, lawmaker says

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., posted on X that former NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family were on board a plane that reportedly crashed on the way to the Bahamas on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Greg Biffle’s wife sent a distressing message to her mother moments before their plane crashed at a North Carolina regional airport on Thursday, killing everyone onboard.

Cristina Grossu Biffle told her mother, Cathy Grossu, "We're in trouble," according to People.

Greg Biffle and Cristina Grossu in 2021

Greg Biffle, #69, kisses his daughter with Cristina Grossu looking on before climbing into his car during the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event at Slinger Speedway on July 10, 2021, in Slinger, Wisconsin. (Logan Riely/SRX via Getty Images)

"She texted me from the plane and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Cathy Grossu told the magazine. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

The unimaginable tragedy took the lives of seven people, including the former NASCAR star, his wife, their son Ryder, his daughter Emma, Dennis Dutton, Dennis’ son Jack and Craig Wadsworth.

Cathy Grossu told People that the crew was headed to the Bahamas for a birthday trip. The plane was set to fly to Sarasota, Florida, before heading to the island nation.

"To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family," Grossu added. "And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

Greg Biffle and his son

Greg Biffle, #69, and his son Ryder Jack Biffle look on from the grid during practice for the Camping World Superstar Racing Experience event at South Boston Speedway on June 25, 2022, in South Boston, Virginia. (Jared Tilton/SRX/Getty Images)

Greg Biffle and his daughter at Talladega

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle holds his daughter Emma Elizabeth during driver introductions for the NASCAR Talladega auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Talladega, Alabama. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Grossu remembered her grandchild and step-grandchild as two kids who had their whole lives ahead of them.

Greg Biffle's plane

A private jet belonging to driver Greg Biffle takes off from Daytona Beeach Airport during qualifying for NASCAR's Daytona 500 auto race in Daytona Beach, Florida, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

The Cessna C550 erupted into a large fire when it hit the ground at Statesville Regional Airport, authorities said. The plane initially took off and turned back toward the airport trying to land. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known, nor was the reason why the plane tried to return to the airport.

The families of the victims released a joint statement.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," the joint statement read.

Smoke rises from North Carolina plane crash as emergency personnel rush to the scene Video

"Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

"We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

