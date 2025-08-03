Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Ex-Cowboys star warns Jerry Jones amid contract drama with Micah Parsons

Parsons wanted his agent with him in contract negotiations

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant issued a warning to team owner Jerry Jones as the organization attempts to navigate contract drama with edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Jones referenced his interactions with Bryant and his representation at the time, Roc Nation, as to why he doesn’t want to deal with agents when negotiating contracts. Parsons said he told Jones he wanted to negotiate with his agent present.

Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant in 2010

Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick receiver Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones answer questions during a press conference at Valley Ranch, Texas, on April 23, 2010. (Matthew Emmons/USA Today Sports)

"JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME," Bryant wrote in a post on X on Saturday. "I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S---.

"ON SOME G S---… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING."

Jones explained his issue with agents as he told fans not to "lose sleep" over the Parsons drama.

"Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," he said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours.

Jerry Jones at NFL Honors

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

"He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.’ He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call."

Bryant and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract before the start of the 2015 season.

Parsons is looking to be paid like the top defensive player he is. He requested a trade on Friday and opened up about the dealings with the front office.

Micah Parsons vs Rams

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s unclear if the Cowboys would actually trade him.

