Ex-Cowboys star warns Jerry Jones amid contract drama with Micah Parsons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant issued a warning to team owner Jerry Jones as the organization attempts to navigate contract drama with edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Jones referenced his interactions with Bryant and his representation at the time, Roc Nation, as to why he doesn’t want to deal with agents when negotiating contracts. Parsons said he told Jones he wanted to negotiate with his agent present.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME," Bryant wrote in a post on X on Saturday. "I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S---.

"ON SOME G S---… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING."

Jones explained his issue with agents as he told fans not to "lose sleep" over the Parsons drama.

"Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," he said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours.

STERLING SHARPE RETURNS GOLD JACKET FAVOR, HONORS BROTHER SHANNON SHARPE IN HEARTFELT HALL OF FAME MOMENT

"He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.’ He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call."

Bryant and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract before the start of the 2015 season.

Parsons is looking to be paid like the top defensive player he is. He requested a trade on Friday and opened up about the dealings with the front office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear if the Cowboys would actually trade him.