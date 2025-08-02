Cowboys' Jerry Jones has message for fans following Micah Parsons stunning trade request

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke for the first time since superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons requested a trade on Saturday.

Jones, 82, had a message for fans in wake of Parsons’ trade request.

"I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this," Jones said, via the Star-Telegram.

Jones said he thinks the "world of" Parsons and said his trade request is just part of negotiations.

Parsons announced his trade request on social media on Friday, and in his post, Parsons said he did everything to show he wanted to stay with the Cowboys.

"Yes I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in his post.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

Parsons said he wanted to get a contract extension after his third season, when he was first eligible for such a deal, but the team had no interest. Parsons said he's "OK with that" and turned his attention to the 2024 season.

However, once again, Parsons said there has been "radio silence" from the Cowboys in regard to any potential contract extension after last season.

"Yet still not a call email or text to my agent about starting a negotiation. Up to today, the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about starting a negotiation. Not one demand has been made by my agent about money years or anything else," Parsons wrote.

"I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally," Parsons concluded his post.

Parsons has been one of the premier pass-rushers since being selected with 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. Parsons has made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons of his career.

In 63 career games, Parsons has 52.5 sacks with 172 solo tackles and nine forced fumbles. Last season, Parsons had 12 sacks in 13 games.

While Jones might tell fans not to lose sleep over Parsons’ trade request, it would be hard to blame them if they did.

