Dallas Cowboys

Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant predicts team won’t see success under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Schottenheimer was promoted to head coach after two seasons as the Cowboys offensive coordinator

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Darren Woodson on what he expects from Brian Schottenheimer in his first year as Dallas Cowboys head coach | Speak Video

Darren Woodson on what he expects from Brian Schottenheimer in his first year as Dallas Cowboys head coach | Speak

Three-time Super Bowl champion Darren Woodson shares his expectations for Brian Schottenheimer in his first year as Dallas Cowboys head coach.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was brutally honest this week when asked about his former team’s choice for new head coach, saying he believes the team will not be successful under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. 

Bryant, who spent the majority of his NFL career in Dallas from 2010 to 2017, did not appear to be sold on Schottenheimer, who took over for Mike McCarthy after spending two seasons as offensive coordinator. 

Dez Bryant celebrates

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown with teammates including guard Jonathan Cooper (64) against Washington at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 30, 2017. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m an energy person," Bryant told Yahoo Sports ahead of Super Bowl LIX. 

"I don’t know the coach, so I can’t say he’s gonna do good – I can’t wish good or bad on him. But my energy is telling me that it won’t be successful. I just think it’s going to be too much for him."

Schottenheimer, 51, takes over amid much speculation. Despite a lengthy career as an assistant coach, next season will be his first at the helm. But during his introductory press conference with owner Jerry Jones, Schottenheimer explained that he was finally ready for the job. 

Brian Schottenheimer press conference

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star on Jan. 27, 2025. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

"I’ve had some opportunities when I was a much younger man, that I didn’t feel like I was ready," Schottenheimer said. "I’m ready now. I know what I want. I know what it looks like."

But Bryant believes there are outside factors that Schottenheimer might not be prepared for. 

"I think it’s bigger than him just being the head coach. I don’t think he can deal with the scrutiny of the fans, you get what I’m saying? Us Cowboys fans, us Texans – we love our football. We’re ready to win. Cowboys ain’t won a Super Bowl since the '90s. I was a fan playing for the hometown team, so I get it."

COWBOYS STAR MICAH PARSONS REVEALS PLAN IF HE DOESN'T HAVE NEW CONTRACT BY TRAINING CAMP

Dez Bryant at MetLife

Former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 26, 2022. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t see success," he added.  

Bryant also noted that the offseason coaching pool had several coaching candidates he believes would’ve been a better fit in Dallas. 

"There were guys that could take this team to the next level, and I feel like we let it slip though our fingers to have a shot at success." 

Schottenheimer becomes the seventh coach since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game — in the 1995 season on the way to their fifth Super Bowl title. He replaced McCarthy, who parted ways with the organization after three straight 12-5 seasons. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.