Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant predicts team won’t see success under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was brutally honest this week when asked about his former team’s choice for new head coach, saying he believes the team will not be successful under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Bryant, who spent the majority of his NFL career in Dallas from 2010 to 2017, did not appear to be sold on Schottenheimer, who took over for Mike McCarthy after spending two seasons as offensive coordinator.

"I’m an energy person," Bryant told Yahoo Sports ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

"I don’t know the coach, so I can’t say he’s gonna do good – I can’t wish good or bad on him. But my energy is telling me that it won’t be successful. I just think it’s going to be too much for him."

Schottenheimer, 51, takes over amid much speculation. Despite a lengthy career as an assistant coach, next season will be his first at the helm. But during his introductory press conference with owner Jerry Jones, Schottenheimer explained that he was finally ready for the job.

"I’ve had some opportunities when I was a much younger man, that I didn’t feel like I was ready," Schottenheimer said. "I’m ready now. I know what I want. I know what it looks like."

But Bryant believes there are outside factors that Schottenheimer might not be prepared for.

"I think it’s bigger than him just being the head coach. I don’t think he can deal with the scrutiny of the fans, you get what I’m saying? Us Cowboys fans, us Texans – we love our football. We’re ready to win. Cowboys ain’t won a Super Bowl since the '90s. I was a fan playing for the hometown team, so I get it."

"I don’t see success," he added.

Bryant also noted that the offseason coaching pool had several coaching candidates he believes would’ve been a better fit in Dallas.

"There were guys that could take this team to the next level, and I feel like we let it slip though our fingers to have a shot at success."

Schottenheimer becomes the seventh coach since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game — in the 1995 season on the way to their fifth Super Bowl title. He replaced McCarthy, who parted ways with the organization after three straight 12-5 seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.