Cowboys star Micah Parsons reveals plan if he doesn't have new contract by training camp

Had Micah Parsons not missed four games this season due to injury, he would easily be a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year - again.

In each of his first four seasons, including in this injury-riddled season, the Dallas Cowboys stalwart pass rusher has recorded a dozen sacks. He finished second, second and third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his first three years.

His 52.5 career sacks are the sixth-most by any player in his first four seasons. It is safe to say, he deserves to break the bank.

Parsons was eligible for a contract extension last year but never got one. Now, he is entering his fifth season (obviously, Dallas exercised his fifth-year option), but without a contract this time next year, he would be a candidate for the franchise tag.

Parsons has said he wants to be a Cowboy for life, perhaps losing some leverage at the negotiating table. He even admitted he does not need to be the highest-paid defensive player ever.

But, he does want to be paid, and without a contract, he said he will be limited at training camp this year.

"I think I’ll report, because at the end of the day, with all of the new coaches, things like that, you need to be around the guys, they need a voice. I think I’ll be there," Parsons said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Will I be doing activities? Probably not.

"I want to make sure I’m doing what I need to do to respect my future, but I don’t believe in punishing the team. I want to be around my guys, making sure we’re leading and trending in the right direction of where we want to be."

Nick Bosa's $170 million is currently the most money ever given to a non-quarterback. However, for reference, Von Miller got $120 million at the age of 32 - Parsons is just 25. Sandwiched between them are Chris Jones at just shy of $159 million (aged 29 when he signed), Josh Hines-Allen, who inked a $141.25 million deal at age 25, and the $141 million deal Brian Burns signed this past offseason, also at 25 years young.

Jerry Jones has said he has zero plans to trade Micah Parsons. However, it may need some exploration, considering Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are already combining for over 45% of the team's salary cap.

Parsons will be a $24 million cap hit in 2025, meaning their three biggest stars will account for roughly 54% of their cap. One figures he wants a lot more money than that. It is safe to say, they need to be creative if they want to retain their star defender.

