Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

ESPN star Stephen A Smith fires back at Hillary Clinton over remarks about voters: 'Last thing you need to do'

Smith responded to Clinton's appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election Video

Stephen A. Smith talks 2024 presidential election

ESPN personality and OutKick's Clay Travis talk about who the pundit will vote for in the 2024 presidential election.

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith snapped back at former Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who told voters to "get over yourselves" when asked about Americans dreading a Trump-Biden rematch this November.

Clinton made her declaration in an appearance on Monday’s "The Tonight Show." She suggested it wasn’t a hard choice to make for voters because "one is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen A Smith in 2024

Stephen A. Smith at SXSW Sports Track at the Four Seasons on March 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Seth Reissig/Sportico via Getty Images)

Smith appeared on Tuesday night and pushed back on Clinton’s take.

"I don’t think it was a very wise statement on her part," Smith said. "How did that work out for her in 2016? I think that’s something that we have to recognize. Yeah, she won the popular vote. But at the end of the day, she wasn’t the president of the United States. It was him."

FORMER ESPN HOST SAYS HER BIDEN INTERVIEW WAS ENTIRELY 'SCRIPTED' BY NETWORK EXECS: 'EVERY SINGLE QUESTION'

Stephen A. Smith at Crypto Arena

Stephen A. Smith attends a playoff basketball game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 8, 2023. in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Smith pointed to Clinton’s strategy in 2016, suggesting that not campaigning in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania the last few days before the election hurt her in the end, along with then-FBI Director James Comey’s report on her emails.

"You can bring up a whole bunch of things, but at the end of the day, the last thing you need to do is to do anything that could agitate a potential voter in this particular election," Smith added.

Clinton explained to Jimmy Fallon she didn’t see why it would be a hard choice for voters in November.

Hillary Clinton holding a microphone against a black background

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the threat of AI deepfakes during a Columbia University panel discussion. (Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don't understand it," Clinton said. "But we have to go through the election and, hopefully, people will realize what's at stake because it's an existential question. What kind of country we're gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.