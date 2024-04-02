Hillary Clinton tells voters dreading Trump-Biden rematch to 'get over yourselves': It's not a 'hard choice'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a blunt message to those dreading the forthcoming rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

Appearing on Monday's "The Tonight Show," Clinton was asked by host Jimmy Fallon what she'd say to voters "upset that those are the two choices."

"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices," Clinton responded.

"Yeah! I love that," Fallon reacted.

The former 2016 Democratic nominee then laid out her comparisons of the two "old" 2024 candidates.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said.

Three of the 91 charges against Trump were tossed from the Georgia case last month.

"I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don't understand it," Clinton continued. "But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what's at stake because it's an existential question. What kind of country we're gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want."

"Yeah, so get out there and vote," Fallon told his audience.

Clinton is far from the only Democrat rallying behind Biden. Last week, Biden was joined by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, as well as former President Obama and several A-list celebrities for a mega fundraiser in New York City.

A poll released by Fox News last week showed Biden behind Trump by five points both in a head-to-head, as well as a 5-way race with candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein.