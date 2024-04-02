Expand / Collapse search
Politics on Late Night

Hillary Clinton tells voters dreading Trump-Biden rematch to 'get over yourselves': It's not a 'hard choice'

'One is old and effective... And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies,' Clinton told Jimmy Fallon

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at voters "upset" by the forthcoming rematch between President Biden and former President Trump during her appearance on "The Tonight Show."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a blunt message to those dreading the forthcoming rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

Appearing on Monday's "The Tonight Show," Clinton was asked by host Jimmy Fallon what she'd say to voters "upset that those are the two choices."

"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices," Clinton responded. 

"Yeah! I love that," Fallon reacted.

Hillary Clinton sits with Jimmy Fallon

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told voters to "get over yourself" ahead of the Trump-Biden rematch.  (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The former 2016 Democratic nominee then laid out her comparisons of the two "old" 2024 candidates.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said.

Three of the 91 charges against Trump were tossed from the Georgia case last month. 

Biden, Trump

Clinton argued "One is old, and effective, and compassionate… And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies." (Getty Images)

"I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don't understand it," Clinton continued. "But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what's at stake because it's an existential question. What kind of country we're gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want."

"Yeah, so get out there and vote," Fallon told his audience.

Stephen Colbert clapping with Biden Obama and Clinton

(L-R) US talk show host Stephen Colbert, US President Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, and former US President Bill Clinton attend a campaign fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 28, 2024.   ((Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP))

Clinton is far from the only Democrat rallying behind Biden. Last week, Biden was joined by her husband, former President Bill Clinton, as well as former President Obama and several A-list celebrities for a mega fundraiser in New York City. 

A poll released by Fox News last week showed Biden behind Trump by five points both in a head-to-head, as well as a 5-way race with candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West and Jill Stein. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.