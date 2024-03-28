ESPN star floats theory on Steph Curry's leadership after Draymond Green ejection

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Stephen Curry's leadership is apparently being questioned.

After Draymond Green was ejected from a game Wednesday, ESPN host Jay Williams said he was receiving messages from "high-level people" who were concerned about the four-time champ's leadership.

"I’m getting texts from people that I really value their decision, high-level people, and what these texts are reading is, ‘Well, how about the leadership of Steph Curry?’ That’s where these conversations are going," Williams said on ESPN's "First Take."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curry was emotional after Green was ejected. Curry's eyes became misty, and he covered his face with his jersey. However, Williams said people are calling him out for "not controlling Draymond."

"So, in my brain, the way I process that, because I know Steph, I’ve spent time around Steph. Because he’s one of the most competitive dudes you’ll ever meet, Draymond Green is diminishing the ultimate legacy of how people are looking at the leadership of Stephen Curry. That’s what’s happening right now."

Green, who had previously served two suspensions earlier this season, received two technical fouls after arguing with an official, prompting the automatic ejection less than four minutes into Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic.

Paolo Banchero converted an and-one to make it a 6-6 game in central Florida, but, apparently, Green wasn't a fan of something that happened on the floor. It's unclear what he was arguing. Green was then called for one technical, but he continued talking, even with teammates and coaches trying to bring him back to the bench. After he was seen calling the ref a "p---- ass," he was assessed a second technical foul.

FORMER SYRACUSE BASKETBALL PLAYER, WHO WAS ALLEGED 'MULE' FOR SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS, ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

"It just can’t happen. I said what I said," Green said of the ejection on his podcast. "I deserved to be kicked out at that point. Kind of wish I would have turned my body and angled it and gone to the bench. But, yeah, it just can’t happen."

The ejection came the day after Green got called for a hard foul on Patty Mills. Green shedded a pick but seemed to bring his arm near Mills' neck area, which caused Mills to fall to the court.

Green has had multiple outbursts that have resulted in physical altercations within the last year and a half. Green punched his teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp prior to the 2022-23 season and was suspended for one game during the 2023 playoffs for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this season, he was suspended five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Shortly after returning, he hit Jusuf Nurkic wildly in the face, prompting an indefinite suspension. He ultimately missed 15 games.

Curry hit a dagger three to give the Warriors a much-needed win Wednesday, and they still hold the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.