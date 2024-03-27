Draymond Green ejected less than 4 minutes into game after jawing at officials

Draymond Green was ejected on Wednesday just less than four minutes into the Golden State Warriors' game in Orlando.

Green, who had previously served two suspensions earlier this season, received two technical fouls after arguing with an official, prompting the automatic boot.

Magic's Paolo Banchero recorded an and-one to make it a 6-6 game in central Florida, but apparently, Green wasn't a fan of something that happened on the floor — it's unclear what he was arguing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green was then called for one technical, but he never stopped talking, even with teammates and coaches trying to bring him back to the bench. After he was seen calling the ref a "p---- ass," he got T'd up again.

He was walking back toward the locker room before the second tech even was called, so it seemed he knew he crossed a line.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

The ejection comes the day following Green getting called for a hard foul on Patty Mills, where Green shedded a pick but seemed to bring his arm near Mills' neck area, which caused Mills to fall to the court.

EX-NBA PLAYERS RIP ESPN HOST FOR SUGGESTING UCONN COULD MAKE NBA PLAYOFFS: 'FULL OF S---'

This was Green's fourth ejection of the year and the 19th of his career — but it was his first since the one that prompted an indefinite suspension in December. He was suspended five games earlier in the year after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Green has had multiple outbursts that have resulted in physical altercations within the last year-and-a-half. Green punched his then-teammate Jordan Poole in the face during training camp prior to the 2022-23 season and was suspended for one game during the 2023 playoffs for stomping on the chest of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NBA even gave Green a list of criteria to meet before he could return from the suspension. In all, he missed 15 games.

Golden State is 37-34 and sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, which currently has them in the play-in tournament and would need to win two road games. They are ahead by just one game in the standings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.