Syracuse Orange

Former Syracuse basketball player, who was alleged 'mule' for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, arrested on drug charges

Brendan Paul was a walk-on for the Orange

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

The latest raid on the home of rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has crossed into the sports world.

A former Syracuse basketball player, who is accused of working as a "mule" for Combs, was arrested on Monday in Miami on drug charges.

Brendan Paul, 25, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The suit said Paul was Diddy's "mule" and claimed the ex-basketball player would acquire guns and drugs for the rapper.

Brendan Paul

Brendan Paul #12 of the Syracuse Orange controls the ball against the St. Rose Golden Knights during the second half at the Carrier Dome on October 25, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated St. Rose 80-49.  (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Diddy's Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

In November, Diddy's ex-wife, music star Cassie, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed. 

Diddy looks serious in a leather jacket and black shirt with a diamond cross chain and black sunglasses

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had several of his homes raided by Homeland Security on March 25. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

One day after she filed the claim, Sean and Cassie came to an amicable resolution, and she dropped the lawsuit.

Paul recently worked in studios alongside Diddy for his latest release, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," according to a Facebook post.

He played in just 17 games with the Orange in his freshman and sophomore seasons as a walk-on before transferring to Fairmont State University, where he played in 35 games.

Cassie in a long black dress with a slit stands next to Diddy in a royal blue shirt on the carpet

Sean Combs and Cassie had a rocky on-off relationship for many years. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993 and produced some of the best rap talents of the 1990s, including The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112 and Craig Mack. 

The company long-rivaled "Death Row Records," which led to the infamous East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry that inevitably resulted in the murders of both Tupac Shakur and B.I.G. in a six-month span — both remain unsolved.

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.

