Former Syracuse basketball player, who was alleged 'mule' for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, arrested on drug charges

The latest raid on the home of rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has crossed into the sports world.

A former Syracuse basketball player, who is accused of working as a "mule" for Combs, was arrested on Monday in Miami on drug charges.

Brendan Paul, 25, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. The suit said Paul was Diddy's "mule" and claimed the ex-basketball player would acquire guns and drugs for the rapper.

Diddy's Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

In November, Diddy's ex-wife, music star Cassie, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

One day after she filed the claim, Sean and Cassie came to an amicable resolution, and she dropped the lawsuit.

Paul recently worked in studios alongside Diddy for his latest release, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," according to a Facebook post.

He played in just 17 games with the Orange in his freshman and sophomore seasons as a walk-on before transferring to Fairmont State University, where he played in 35 games.

Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993 and produced some of the best rap talents of the 1990s, including The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112 and Craig Mack.

The company long-rivaled "Death Row Records," which led to the infamous East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry that inevitably resulted in the murders of both Tupac Shakur and B.I.G. in a six-month span — both remain unsolved.

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Brooke Curto contributed to this report.

