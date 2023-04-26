Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

ESPN fires MLB reporter after she called another writer a 'f---ing c--t'

Rivera had been with ESPN for 13 years

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Marly Rivera is out at ESPN after she called another MLB reporter who attempted to interview New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge a "f---ing c--t."

Rivera, who covered the Yankees but was also a part of ESPN's national baseball broadcasts, uttered the derogatory term toward Ivón Gaete last week at Yankee Stadium.

While the Yankees were hosting the Los Angeles Angels, Rivera was interviewing Judge at a set-up time, according to the New York Post. Gaete, who was reporting for Tokyo Broadcasting with Shohei Ohtani in the Bronx, was also trying to interview Judge, ignoring Rivera's plea that her interview had been previously scheduled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marly Rivera before game

ESPN reporter Marly Rivera works at Minute Maid Park on August 1, 2022, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rivera's comment toward Gaete, who is the wife of MLB Vice President of Communications John Blundell, was caught on video.

ESPN released the following statement to Fox News Digital: "She no longer works here."

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have," Rivera told the Post. "There were extenuating circumstances, but that in no way is an excuse for my actions."

Rivera did note, however, that she feels she is being "singled out" by a rival.

"I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball, and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements."

Marly Rivera worked at ESPN for 13 years.

PADRES' FERNANDO TATIS JR BREAKS OUT DANCE MOVES TO 'HE'S ON STEROIDS' CHANT FROM CUBS FANS

One of Rivera's interviews with Judge last year went viral after she asked a rather uncomfortable question regarding Judge's impending free agency (he ultimately re-signed with the Yankees).

Rivera told Judge a story about a friend who has a son named Jacob who was upset over the rumors that Judge may have been leaving the Bronx at the end of last season, so Rivera gave Judge a chance to make him less nervous.

"Jacob, buddy, we got a lot of great Yankees on this team. There are a lot of great Yankees that’ll be here for a long time, so, you know, don’t be upset," he said. "Hopefully, you’ll be a Judge fan for life."

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Kike Hernandez is interviewed by ESPN Deportes broadcaster Marly Rivera after the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Cubs 2-1. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera had been with ESPN for 13 years.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.