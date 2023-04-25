Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr breaks out dance moves to 'He's On Steroids' chant from Cubs fans

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension for performance-enhancing drugs was both a shock and a disappointment, but he is relishing in his new notoriety.

While playing right field in a frigid Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs faithful let Tatis, who just returned from his 80-game suspension last week, hear their displeasure by chanting "He's On Steroids."

He was totally unfazed and seemed to even enjoy the chant as he broke out some dance moves and even acknowledged the crowd.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tatis was recovering from a broken wrist when he was suspended last year - he was in the midst of wrapping up a rehab assignment, but the suspension resulted in him missing the entire 2022 season.

Tatis said he "inadvertently" took a medication that contained Clostebol , a banned substance, as he was treating a case of ringworm.

"I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so," he said in a statement.

Tatis said he initially appealed the suspension, but "I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately.

"I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love," he added.

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million deal before the 2021 season that was the third-most lucrative deal in MLB history at the time. Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million before that season started, and Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason also beat Tatis' number, and teammate Manny Machado signed a $350 million extension before Opening Day.

Despite Tatis missing the season, the San Diego Padres made it to the National League Championship Series last year when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sky is the limit for them this season, as the two-time Silver Slugger returned while also signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal.