Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr breaks out dance moves to 'He's On Steroids' chant from Cubs fans

Tatis returned from his 80-game suspension last week

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension for performance-enhancing drugs was both a shock and a disappointment, but he is relishing in his new notoriety.

While playing right field in a frigid Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs faithful let Tatis, who just returned from his 80-game suspension last week, hear their displeasure by chanting "He's On Steroids."

He was totally unfazed and seemed to even enjoy the chant as he broke out some dance moves and even acknowledged the crowd.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run against Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Tatis was recovering from a broken wrist when he was suspended last year - he was in the midst of wrapping up a rehab assignment, but the suspension resulted in him missing the entire 2022 season.

Tatis said he "inadvertently" took a medication that contained Clostebol, a banned substance, as he was treating a case of ringworm.

"I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so," he said in a statement.

Tatis said he initially appealed the suspension, but "I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately.

Fernando Tatis Jr., #23 of the San Diego Padres, walks in the dugout before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2023 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love," he added.

Tatis signed a 13-year, $340 million deal before the 2021 season that was the third-most lucrative deal in MLB history at the time. Francisco Lindor surpassed him by $1 million before that season started, and Aaron Judge's nine-year, $360 million deal this offseason also beat Tatis' number, and teammate Manny Machado signed a $350 million extension before Opening Day.

Despite Tatis missing the season, the San Diego Padres made it to the National League Championship Series last year when they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. 

Fernando Tatis Jr., #23 of the San Diego Padres, bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 22, 2023 in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The sky is the limit for them this season, as the two-time Silver Slugger returned while also signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal.