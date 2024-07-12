Enes Kanter Freedom says Bronny James was only drafted because of his dad, the 'dictator of the NBA'

Add Enes Kanter Freedom to the list of people who are calling out nepotism in the NBA.

In case you missed it, Bronny James, LeBron's son, was drafted by his father's Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th overall.

That came despite one scout calling him "not an NBA prospect" after he averaged less than five points per game in his lone season at USC.

The 19-year-old did have a cardiac arrest over the summer that stunted his progression, but nonetheless, scouts weren't too kind to him in the process.

Considering that it was the Lakers who drafted Bronny, Kanter Freedom had to call it like he saw it.

"He might be a good dude, but he’s not good enough to play in the NBA. The reason he got drafted is because of LeBron, the reason JJ Redick is the coach is because of LeBron," he told OutKick's "Don't @ Me."

He took it a step further, saying that Bronny is the only person that wants to play with LeBron.

"No other player wants to go play with LeBron. You had so many other free agents. . . . No one wanted to go play with him, because they know that it’s all about LeBron," he continued. "They’re gonna get zero clout. . . . When the Lakers’ season fails, LeBron tries to find a player to blame, and he blamed the whole season on Russell Westbrook, so he is not a good teammate. Obviously, he runs the media, and he tries to control this narrative, but when you actually know and have a conversation inside of the NBA and its players, nobody wants to play with him. . . .

"When I see a dictator, I know it – LeBron is literally like the dictator of the NBA. He controls the media, he controls his narrative, if you go against his agenda, you get traded, everybody knows it."

Bronny has scored four, five and three points in his three Summer League games.

