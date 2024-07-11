Bronny James struggles to score in latest Lakers Summer League game, but shines on defense

Bronny James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League rotation on Wednesday night after missing the last game with knee swelling.

However, James had another underwhelming performance in the Lakers’ 80-76 loss to the Miami Heat in the final game of the California Classic.

James, the No. 55 pick of this year’s NBA Draft, played 29 minutes as one of the team’s five starters. However, he took just three shots, making one and hitting one of two free throws for three points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He also recorded five rebounds and three assists.

While his offensive game has yet to shine in his first two games this summer, James’ defensive prowess was on full display Wednesday night.

BRONNY JAMES ‘DOESN’T GIVE A F---' ABOUT CRITICISM OR POPULARITY, LEBRON SAYS

James posted two steals and three blocks, as he was working hard on that end of the floor.

Some NBA fans were critical when James was blown past by the Heat’s Alondes Williams, though he made a gorgeous spin move to set himself free for a basket.

However, James showcased his ability to guard just about everyone on the court, especially on the perimeter.

He was also seen battling with 7-foot center Warren Washington down low during one defensive stand. Washington could not get the ball down low with James all over him, and the Lakers' youngster recorded one of his blocks as a Heat guard tried to drive to the basket on the same play.

However, while these hustle plays will always have an impact on the game, fans critique the offense the most, and this performance was similar to James’ debut.

The son of LeBron James scored just four points in 21 minutes in his first game before needing to sit with knee swelling in the Lakers’ second Summer League contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Of course, development is all the Lakers are looking for in these games, which have no impact on the regular season. Additionally, at that point, ESPN reported James would likely be seeing a lot of development in the G League during his first professional season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the James father-son duo take the court for the first time as Lakers, they will become the first ever combo to play together in NBA history.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.