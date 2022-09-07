Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement from NFL after 12 seasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his cleats for good, announcing his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Sanders on Wednesday posted the announcement to his Instagram page, saying he’s had "one hell of a ride."

"Three Super Bowl appearances, multiple Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I'm happy with my decision," Sanders' caption read.

Sanders gave multiple organizations everything he had. In his 12 seasons, the wideout played for five different teams, the longest stint being with the Denver Broncos.

His two Pro Bowl seasons came with Denver in 2014 and 2016 after he spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted Sanders in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Southern Methodist University.

Sanders collected his Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Broncos, helping them to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He had six catches for 83 yards to contribute to the offense, which was led by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

"To everyone who supported me throughout my career.. thank you! To every organization that I played for.. thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came a long way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!" Sanders wrote.

Over his career, Sanders has always been a deep-ball threat, with great speed and reliable hands that his quarterbacks have trusted.

Sanders hauled in 51 receiving touchdowns in 172 career games, along with a single rushing touchdown in 2018 with Denver, as well.

He also had 9,245 receiving yards on 704 career receptions.