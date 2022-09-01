Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year, $245 million contract extension: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson has made his intentions clear with the Denver Broncos: he is not just here to stay; he is here to win. On Thursday, the Broncos appeared to have reciprocated.

Wilson, 33, signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension that will see the nine-time Pro Bowler earn $165 million in guarantees, the NFL Network reported, citing sources.

Denver acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a massive trade back in March, which included handing over two first-round picks, two second-rounders, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and quarterback Drew Lock.

Wilson had two years left on his contract that would have paid him $24 million this season, but the terms of the trade indicated that the Broncos were willing to give more to keep the veteran quarterback around. His new deal will keep him in Denver for seven years for $296 million total, according to ESPN.

"I want to win three to four more Super Bowls. That's the plan, that's the goal, that's the mission, that's the vision," Wilson said in March after officially signing with the team. "So, let’s do it. Why not?"

He added that he hopes to play 10 to 12 more seasons and finish his career in Denver after a decade in Seattle.

"Their best years are 30 to 40 plus range," Wilson said at the time. "You see Tom [Brady] coming back, Drew [Brees] as long as he played, you know. So, to me, I ain't even got started yet."

Wilson will debut for the Broncos in Week 1 against his former team as the first quarterback to join a team he beat in the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.