Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Saquon Barkley takes shot at tush push ban efforts: 'I think it's soft'

The Packers' proposal failed to be passed

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Keyshawn Johnson calls out Saquon Barkley’s claim 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles are top 5 of all time | Speak Video

Keyshawn Johnson calls out Saquon Barkley’s claim 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles are top 5 of all time | Speak

Keyshawn Johnson fires back at Saquon Barkley’s bold claim that the 2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles are a top 5 team of all time. He breaks down why he disagrees and what really defines an all-time great team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tush push survived for at least one more season as NFL owners voted against a proposal that would have effectively banned the play for 2025 and beyond.

The play, made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, has been used to get quarterbacks the extra oomph they need to either attain a first down or score a touchdown from the goal line. And despite the Green Bay Packers’ efforts, the play survived.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tush push versus 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores on the tush push during the game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 3, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Eagles star Saquon Barkley had a message for those teams, and everyone else, who opposed the play.

"I think it’s soft, to be honest," he said on the "Exciting Mics" podcast with his teammates Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship before the vote occurred. "Everybody can do it. It’s not a play that we only can do. We happen to have one of the best and biggest O-lines, and Jalen Hurts can squat 600 pounds. That’s not our fault.

AARON RODGERS REVEALS TEAM HE HAS NO INTEREST PLAYING FOR AS FREE AGENCY DECISION LOOMS

Saquon Barkley runs

Dec. 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

"Josh Allen is super big, they’re not successful with it. Lamar Jackson is one of the best running quarterbacks of all-time, they’re not successful with it. So, it’s not something that everyone can’t do. Them trying to eliminate it, I think that’s kind of lame."

Barkley also pushed back on the claim that the play is a risk to players’ safety.

Saquon Barkley tackled

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2)  during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers' official rule change proposal would have prohibited "an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap." The proposal added that a penalty would be assessed on any offensive player who violated the rule.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.