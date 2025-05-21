Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL owners fail to pass proposal that would have banned tush push

Jason Kelce reportedly lobbied NFL owners to keep the play

Ryan Gaydos
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gives his thoughts on controversial 'tush push' Video

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gives his thoughts on controversial 'tush push'

The veteran head coach currently views the Philadelphia Eagles' famed play as simply football, but is curious to see how a rule change vote goes on it.

A proposal from the Green Bay Packers that would have effectively banned the tush push failed to receive enough votes from NFL owners on Wednesday.

The tush push will continue to be a part of the game through at least the 2025 season, according to FOX Sports.

Jalen Hurts tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

As team owners deliberated in the morning, Philadelphia Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly brought Jason Kelce into the meeting to explain why the tush push should be kept in the game. The Eagles have had the most success with the play over the last few years, and Kelce’s input was apparently enough for owners to forgo approving the ban.

The Packers' official rule change proposal would have prohibited "an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap." The proposal added that a penalty would be assessed on any offensive player who violated the rule.

The original vote was set to take place in April, but it was tabled to May.

Tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, #1, scores touchdown on a tush push during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Proponents of the play and those who oppose it both presented strong arguments, while the league expressed worry about safety.

Rich McKay, the NFL Competition Committee chair, said in April the issues go beyond safety, because there was not enough data to say whether it is a dangerous play. The league has said there have been no injuries reported from the tush push.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu called the play cheap.

Eagles doing tush push

The Eagles run the tush push play during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears teams will have to adopt the old adage – if you don’t like it, figure out a better way to stop it.

