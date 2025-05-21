NFL owners fail to pass proposal that would have banned tush push

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A proposal from the Green Bay Packers that would have effectively banned the tush push failed to receive enough votes from NFL owners on Wednesday.

The tush push will continue to be a part of the game through at least the 2025 season, according to FOX Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As team owners deliberated in the morning, Philadelphia Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly brought Jason Kelce into the meeting to explain why the tush push should be kept in the game. The Eagles have had the most success with the play over the last few years, and Kelce’s input was apparently enough for owners to forgo approving the ban.

The Packers' official rule change proposal would have prohibited "an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap." The proposal added that a penalty would be assessed on any offensive player who violated the rule.

The original vote was set to take place in April, but it was tabled to May.

JORDAN MAILATA, OTHER EAGLES STARS DOWNPLAY TUSH PUSH AS NFL VOTE ON TEAM'S SIGNATURE PLAY LOOMS

Proponents of the play and those who oppose it both presented strong arguments, while the league expressed worry about safety.

Rich McKay, the NFL Competition Committee chair, said in April the issues go beyond safety, because there was not enough data to say whether it is a dangerous play. The league has said there have been no injuries reported from the tush push.

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu called the play cheap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It appears teams will have to adopt the old adage – if you don’t like it, figure out a better way to stop it.