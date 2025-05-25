Aaron Rodgers reveals team he has no interest playing for as free agency decision looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether to sign with a new team for the 2025 season after two years with the New York Jets or walk away from the game altogether.

He made clear over the weekend that there’s at least one team he will not be signing with – the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints could be in need of a quarterback as the organization weighs whether to go with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler or someone else to start the year as Derek Carr retired following a serious shoulder injury.

Rodgers was in Texas for a live episode of the "YNK Podcast" and was asked by a fan whether he would consider playing for the Saints.

"No," Rodgers replied without any hesitation. "That’s the answer. I’ve played there a couple times, but no, the answer is no. I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."

All signs have pointed to Rodgers playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers but the pen has not been put to paper.

He was also asked during the show whether he would consider playing with the Chicago Bears. In his answer, he dropped one of the biggest hints yet that he had his sights on Pittsburgh.

"No, but I believe there's a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip," he said. "I don't know, not sure. Got to check it out. I love Chicago, though. Way more than they love me. It's been a great relationship. All one-way."

The Steelers will play in Chicago on Nov. 23.