Eagles' Jalen Hurts avoids famous name for wildly successful play: 'I keep it very standard'

The Philadelphia Eagles’ success in short-yard situations has yet to be duplicated.

The so-called "tush push" took the NFL by storm a few years ago. Quarterback Jalen Hurts lines up under center, and as he snaps the ball, he’s pushed across the line to gain or the goal line for a new set of downs or a touchdown.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

It was the success of the play that helped them extend drives and land the Eagles in the Super Bowl two years ago. Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl, and the "tush push" is firmly on the mind of NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

But Hurts admitted he doesn’t fall into the hoopla around the play and keeps the name of it "very standard."

"That’s what you call it. I call it the quarterback sneak," Hurts said. "I keep it very standard."

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

The "tush push" was stopped only four times during the 2023 season, and it became a hotly contested topic: Should the NFL ban the play?

NFL executive Troy Vincent threw cold water on that notion last February.

"Don’t punish a team that strategically does it well," Vincent said during an appearance on "Pro Football Talk Live" at the time.

Whether you call it the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove," it seems the play will be in the spotlight once again.

The Washington Commanders failed to stop it multiple times and their consistent offsides in the NFC Championship nearly caused the refs to award Philadelphia a score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be up to the Kansas City Chiefs to load up its front in an attempt to stop it this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.