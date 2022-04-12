Dwayne Haskins' parents speak out following his tragic death, announce planned memorials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of Dwayne Haskins spoke out Tuesday on the passing of their son, who was killed over the weekend after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a Florida interstate.

Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr. announced that multiple services will be held in New Jersey and Maryland this month to celebrate the life of their son with family, coaches, teammates, and childhood friends. They described the pain of their loss as "unimaginable."

"We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss," his parents told WUSA9 of Washington D.C. "Anyone who knew Dwayne knows he worked exceptionally hard to achieve such a high level of success at such a young age. He was touched by so many people on his journey to being a standout athlete, and we are grateful to all of them."

"This pain is unimaginable, and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak," they added.

Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an open traffic homicide investigation," Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda told Fox News. "No further information will be released until the investigation has been closed."

Funeral services for Haskins will take place on April 23 at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, the state where he was born and raised until high school.

A second service is being planned for the next day at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, where Haskins attended high school. Bullis retired his No. 7 jersey on Monday.

Haskins originally committed to playing college football at the University of Maryland before he eventually made the decision to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After redshirting his freshman year at Ohio State, Haskins served as the backup quarterback, throwing for 565 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The following season he was named the starter and went on to have a tremendous season, throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Haskins was the second runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, and he led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship and a win in the Rose Bowl. In 2019, he was drafted 15th overall by Washington.

After his stint with Washington, the Steelers offered Haskins a second chance when they signed him to a one-year deal in 2021. He served as a third-string quarterback behind Mason Rudolph.

Haskins, who signed a one-year restricted free agent tender this offseason, was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

It wasn’t immediately known why Haskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He appeared to be in South Florida over the course of the week practicing with Steelers teammates Mitchell Trubisky, running back Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.