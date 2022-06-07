Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour, commits to LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson was formerly the world's No. 1 golfer

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 golfer in the world and the 2020 Masters champion, said Tuesday he resigned from the PGA Tour as he readied himself for LIV Golf’s first tournament.

Johnson is one of the top golfers who decided to join the Saudi-funded golf league. He, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Na are among those competing in their tournaments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dustin Johnson lines up a putt during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

Dustin Johnson lines up a putt during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.  (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

"Obviously at this time it’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for right now I resigned my membership from the Tour," he said. "I’m going to play here, for now. That’s the plan. But what the consequences are going to be, obviously I can’t comment on how the Tour is going to handle it."

Johnson said he still plans on playing in the majors unless he hears otherwise. 

Johnson was apparently lured away from the Tour by an appealing offer. According to The Telegraph last week, Johnson signed a $125 million deal – although the length of that deal was not immediately known.

PHIL MICKELSON TO PLAY IN SAUDI-BACKED LIV GOLF'S FIRST TOURNAMENT

Dustin Johnson hits his shot from the 14th tee during the PGA Championship on May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dustin Johnson hits his shot from the 14th tee during the PGA Championship on May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

He said in February he was committed to the PGA Tour. It was unclear what changed.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told agents their clients wouldn’t be able to play on both tours, according to ESPN.

"As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action."

In May, the PGA Tour denied releases for players who sought to skip the RBC Canadian Open in order to play LIV Golf’s first event at the Centurion Golf Club in London.

Dustin Johnson reacts to a missed putt during the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, June 26, 2021.

Dustin Johnson reacts to a missed putt during the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV Golf’s first event begins Thursday.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.