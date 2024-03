Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The pouring rain from Saturday in Brooklyn turned into threes on Sunday in the second round of March Madness.

Duke's Jared McCain put on a masterclass at Barclays Center in the Round of 32, helping the fourth-seeded Blue Devils destroy No. 12 James Madison, 93-55.

Duke dominated the first half, thanks to lights-out three-point shooting from the true freshman. McCain had a green light all night, as he drilled each of his first six from behind the perimeter. Meanwhile, JMU were 1-for-7 from three in the first half.

In the meantime, after James Madison hit five of their first seven free throws, they missed four-straight. It hardly mattered, though, largely in part to McCain's 22 first-half points. He scored more than that just three times all season.

Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor each added eight in the first half, as well, as the Blue Devils led by as many as 24. Halftime didn't cool off McCain, though, as he hit two of his first three out of the break.

The only thing that stopped him from a record performance, though, was time, as Duke held a 28-point lead with 9:29 to go, and Jon Scheyer sat him down.

McCain's 30 points were second-most of his young career. He dropped 35 back on February 17 against Florida State. His eight three-pointers tied his most, which also came from that game against the Seminoles.

After taking just one shot in the first round, Filipowski brought the offense back on Sunday, dropping 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Proctor added 18 on the night, going a measly 4-for-10 from three.

With the victory, the Blue Devils are off to the Sweet 16 for the 33rd time in school history. They await the winner of No. 1 Houston and No. 9 Texas A&M.

